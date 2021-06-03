Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.