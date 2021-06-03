The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
