Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
