The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
