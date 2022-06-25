Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orang…