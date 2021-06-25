Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.