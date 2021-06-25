The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
