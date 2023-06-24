Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees toda…