Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.