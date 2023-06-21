The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 12:46 AM EDT until WED 2:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
