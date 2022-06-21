The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 th…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…