Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.