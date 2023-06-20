Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
