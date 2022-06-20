The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 th…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makin…