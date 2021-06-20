Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.