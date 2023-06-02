The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditio…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…