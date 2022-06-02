Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.