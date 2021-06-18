 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

