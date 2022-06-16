Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.