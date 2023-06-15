The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You ma…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…