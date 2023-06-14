The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
