Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Scattered showers …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 d…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared …