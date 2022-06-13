Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 76 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.