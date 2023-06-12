The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
