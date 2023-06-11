The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
