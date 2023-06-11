The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.