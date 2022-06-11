The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
