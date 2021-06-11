 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News