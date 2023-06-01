The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
