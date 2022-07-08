The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at …