Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.