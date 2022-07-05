Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.