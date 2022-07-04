Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

