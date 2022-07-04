Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as the…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds …