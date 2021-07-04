Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.