The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.