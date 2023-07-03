The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.