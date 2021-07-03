Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How like…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as t…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…