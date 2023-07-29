The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
