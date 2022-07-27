The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day …