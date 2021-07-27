Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.