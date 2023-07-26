The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 41% ch…