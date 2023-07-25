The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 41% ch…