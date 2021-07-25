Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
