The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
