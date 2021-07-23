Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.