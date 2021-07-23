The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thun…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast bri…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to …
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …
This evening in Orangeburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Oran…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Oran…