Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
