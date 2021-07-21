 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

