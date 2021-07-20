 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News