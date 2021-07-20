Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
