Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

