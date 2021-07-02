The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How like…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It s…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.