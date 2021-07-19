Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.