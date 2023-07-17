Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …