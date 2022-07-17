Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
