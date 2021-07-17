 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News