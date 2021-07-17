Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared fo…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepare…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high tem…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…