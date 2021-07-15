The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared fo…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepare…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high tem…